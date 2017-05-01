Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump not ruling out pre-emptive North Korea strike

International Business Times

01 May 2017 at 07:46 ET                   
President Donald Trump at at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump does not rule out military action against North Korea if leader Kim Jong Un conducts a sixth nuclear test. “If he does a nuclear test, I will not be happy,” Trump said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to mark his first 100 days in office. “And I believe…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump fan complains about anti-hate lawn signs — and gets completely schooled by a 7th grader
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+