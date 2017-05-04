Trump official defends Honduran mom’s deportation, blasts senator’s tweets
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defended the administration’s decision to deport a Honduran mother and her 5-year-old child back to their violence-ridden homeland, saying that if Congress doesn’t want the administration doing that it should change the law. “You can’t pick and choose the laws that you follow. I can’t pick and choose the…
