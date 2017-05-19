Trump opts to keep Pentagon’s top officer for another term
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Marine General Joseph Dunford to keep his post as his top military adviser for another two-year term.
Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was first named to the post in 2015 under then-president Barack Obama. The Pentagon announced the decision in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion