Trump opts to keep Pentagon’s top officer for another term

Reuters

19 May 2017 at 17:44 ET                   
The US Senate confirmed Marine General Joseph Dunford as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the US military's top officer, after President Barack Obama chose him for the post in May (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Marine General Joseph Dunford to keep his post as his top military adviser for another two-year term.

Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was first named to the post in 2015 under then-president Barack Obama. The Pentagon announced the decision in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

