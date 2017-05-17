Trump passes up chance to ‘rip up’ Iran nuclear deal
Washington DC – US President Donald Trump passed up a chance to derail the nuclear deal with Iran on Wednesday, a move analysts said reflected business interests at home and diplomatic relations abroad. During Trump’s election campaign he vowed to “rip up” the nuclear agreement with Tehran if elected, calling it “the worst deal ever”. Trump…
