Trump prefers pictures to reading daily intel briefings

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 11:43 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Almost every day at about 10:30 a.m., President Donald Trump sits with the heads of the intelligence community and a fresh Diet Coke to discuss some of the world’s most highly classified information in the Oval Office. He prefers “killer graphics,” from pictures to videos and charts, and often interrupts the meeting with questions and unrelated…

