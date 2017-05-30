Trump prefers pictures to reading daily intel briefings
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Almost every day at about 10:30 a.m., President Donald Trump sits with the heads of the intelligence community and a fresh Diet Coke to discuss some of the world’s most highly classified information in the Oval Office. He prefers “killer graphics,” from pictures to videos and charts, and often interrupts the meeting with questions and unrelated…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion