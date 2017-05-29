Quantcast

Trump raged at Palestinian President Abbas in meeting: ‘You tricked me!’

Newsweek

29 May 2017 at 09:52 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump interviewed by Tucker Carlson (Screen capture)

President Trump reportedly lashed out at Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in their meeting in the West Bank city of Bethlehem last Tuesday. “You tricked me in D.C.! You talked there about your commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me your involvement in incitement [against Israel],” he allegedly said to Abbas, according to Israel’s Channel 2…

