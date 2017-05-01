Quantcast

Trump rants erratically to Fox about North Korea: ‘Nobody’s safe, I mean, who’s safe? We’re probably not safe’

David Edwards

01 May 2017 at 12:56 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that “nobody” is safe from North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — “probably”.

During an interview with Fox News host Eric Bolling, Trump opined on the danger facing U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

“Nobody’s safe,” the president said. “I mean, who’s safe? The guy’s [Kim Jong-un] got nuclear weapons. I’d like to say they’re very safe. These are great brave soldiers, these are great brave troops and they know the situation. We have 28,000 troops on the line and they’re right there.”

“And so nobody’s safe,” Trump added. “We’re probably not safe over here.”

“If he gets long-range missiles, we’re not safe either.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
