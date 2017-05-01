Trump rants erratically to Fox about North Korea: ‘Nobody’s safe, I mean, who’s safe? We’re probably not safe’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that “nobody” is safe from North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — “probably”.

During an interview with Fox News host Eric Bolling, Trump opined on the danger facing U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

“Nobody’s safe,” the president said. “I mean, who’s safe? The guy’s [Kim Jong-un] got nuclear weapons. I’d like to say they’re very safe. These are great brave soldiers, these are great brave troops and they know the situation. We have 28,000 troops on the line and they’re right there.”

“And so nobody’s safe,” Trump added. “We’re probably not safe over here.”

“If he gets long-range missiles, we’re not safe either.”