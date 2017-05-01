Trump ratings far below Obama, Bush
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump Ratings Far Below Obama, Bush
A breakdown of President Donald Trump’s approval ratings may provide a glimpse into how the current administration has remained out of favor with independents and from those outside his party, while maintaining support from Trump’s base. A recent poll showed that 96 percent of Trump voters would cast their ballot for him again, despite overall polls…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion