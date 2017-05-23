Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump refuses to call ‘evil losers’ bombing suspects ‘monsters’ because ‘they would like that’

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 06:56 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

Trump Calls Manchester Attackers ‘Evil Losers’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the people behind the Manchester attack on an arena where Ariana Grande was playing a concert are “evil losers.” On Tuesday night, a lone male attacker detonated an explosive device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as concertgoers started to leave the venue, killing at least 22 and injuring…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Police announce arrest in Manchester suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+