Trump responds to Portland stabbing amid outcry

Newsweek

29 May 2017 at 13:01 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump acknowledged the deadly stabbing in Portland on Monday after journalists and the American public urged him to speak out about the incident. “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/them,” Trump tweeted. However, he sent the message from the…

