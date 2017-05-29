Trump responds to Portland stabbing amid outcry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump acknowledged the deadly stabbing in Portland on Monday after journalists and the American public urged him to speak out about the incident. “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/them,” Trump tweeted. However, he sent the message from the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion