Trump retains Marc Kasowitz as private attorney for Russia probe: Fox Business

Marc E. Kasowitz (Rick KopsteinALM)

President Donald Trump has retained Marc Kasowitz as his private attorney for the special counsel’s probe of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow, a Fox Business Network reporter said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kasowitz, a New York-based trial lawyer who has represented Trump in the past, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)