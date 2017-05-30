Trump: Russia is ‘laughing’ at the ‘fake news’ coverage of his deepening Russian scandal

Pres. Donald Trump gives an angry response during an interview (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that the Russian government must be “laughing” about the news coverage surrounding the massive scandal that’s engulfing his administration.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” the president tweeted.

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Developing…