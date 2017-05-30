Trump: Russia is ‘laughing’ at the ‘fake news’ coverage of his deepening Russian scandal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that the Russian government must be “laughing” about the news coverage surrounding the massive scandal that’s engulfing his administration.
“Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” the president tweeted.
Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017
Developing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion