Trump serious about Jerusalem embassy move: Pence
Vice President Mike Pence says Donald Trump is “seriously considering” moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that would reverse six decades of American policy in the Middle East and inflame tensions in the Arab world. Speaking at a Washington event Tuesday celebrating the anniversary of Israel’s Declaration of Independence…
