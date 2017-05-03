Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump serious about Jerusalem embassy move: Pence

Newsweek

03 May 2017 at 08:48 ET                   
VP Mike Pence (Photo: Screen capture)

Vice President Mike Pence says Donald Trump is “seriously considering” moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that would reverse six decades of American policy in the Middle East and inflame tensions in the Arab world. Speaking at a Washington event Tuesday celebrating the anniversary of Israel’s Declaration of Independence…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Senators expected to grill FBI chief James Comey over Trump’s Russia ties at hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+