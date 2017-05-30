Quantcast

Trump set to reverse Obama’s Cuba policies

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
AFP/Pool/AFP - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez raises the Cuban flag over the country's new embassy in Washington on July 20, 2015

President Donald Trump is mulling a reversal of Cuba policies enacted by former president Barack Obama that soften the U.S.’ stance towards the country, including the rescinding of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ immigration policy. According to two sources quoted by the Daily Caller, the Republican has been intending to roll back the Cuba policies signed…

