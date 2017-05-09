Trump, South Korea reckon with a nuclear Pyongyang
Donald Trump’s most urgent foreign policy problem—figuring out a way to halt North Korea’s nuclear weapons and long-range missile programs—just got more complicated. On Tuesday, South Korea elected Moon Jae-in, a left-leaning human rights lawyer and advocate of engagement with Pyongyang, as its new president. He replaces the impeached conservative President Park Geun-hye, who is now…
