Trump, South Korea reckon with a nuclear Pyongyang

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 19:32 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

Donald Trump’s most urgent foreign policy problem—figuring out a way to halt North Korea’s nuclear weapons and long-range missile programs—just got more complicated. On Tuesday, South Korea elected Moon Jae-in, a left-leaning human rights lawyer and advocate of engagement with Pyongyang, as its new president. He replaces the impeached conservative President Park Geun-hye, who is now…

