Trump tells Russia to ‘rein in’ Syria’s Assad during meeting with minister

Reuters

10 May 2017 at 12:58 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump urged Russia to “rein in” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Trump emphasized the need to work together to end the conflict in Syria, in particular, underscoring the need for Russia to rein in the Assad regime, Iran, and Iranian proxies,” the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

