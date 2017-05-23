Trump the deal maker leaves Israel with no sign that a deal is in the making
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump the deal maker leaves Israel with no sign that a deal is in the making
JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday without evidence of progress toward renewing talks between Israel and the Palestinians. While the president reiterated his desire to broker a peace deal, his visit produced no announcement on steps toward renewing negotiations. In public remarks in the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion