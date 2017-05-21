Quantcast

Trump-themed subReddit group set to ‘private’ after epic ‘free speech’ tirade

International Business Times

21 May 2017 at 11:49 ET                   
On Saturday evening, The_donald, the main sub on reddit dedicated to President Donald Trump, went private. After reddit admins removed three T_d moderators from the sub, the rest of the mods went on an epic tirade claiming that free speech on the site is dying and that the sub will be going private temporarily in protest.…

