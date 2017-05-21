Trump-themed subReddit group set to ‘private’ after epic ‘free speech’ tirade
On Saturday evening, The_donald, the main sub on reddit dedicated to President Donald Trump, went private. After reddit admins removed three T_d moderators from the sub, the rest of the mods went on an epic tirade claiming that free speech on the site is dying and that the sub will be going private temporarily in protest.…
