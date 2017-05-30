Trump to interview Pistole for FBI director: USA Today

FILE PHOTO: U.S. TSA Administrator John Pistole delivers remarks to the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump is expected to interview John Pistole, the former head of the Transportation Security Administration, to replace James Comey as head of the FBI, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

Pistole, who served as deputy director of the FBI from 2004 to 2010, was to meet with the Republican president at the White House, the newspaper reported, citing a former colleague of Pistole.

Pistole would replace Comey, who was fired as he led an investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The May 9 dismissal prompted an outcry from Democrats and some Republican lawmakers and raised questions about whether the president was trying to interfere with the investigation.

The week after Comey was fired, reports emerged that Trump had asked Comey to end the agency’s investigation into ties between former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia, according to a source who has seen a memo of the conversation written by Comey.

