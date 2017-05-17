Quantcast

Trump to meet four candidates for FBI director: Spicer

Reuters

17 May 2017 at 15:39 ET                   
White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will interview four candidates for the position of director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer, who was aboard Air Force One with Trump, said the president would meet with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman and former senior FBI official Richard McFeely.

The position was left vacant after Trump fired James Comey.

(Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe)

