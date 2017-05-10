Quantcast

Trump to meet Russia’s Lavrov day after Comey firing

Newsweek

10 May 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
Sergei Lavrov and Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior U.S. official said. It will be the highest-level contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump took office on Jan. 20. The…

