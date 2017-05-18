Trump to meet with network news anchors on Thursday in off-the-record lunch
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an off-the-record lunch meeting with network television news anchors Thursday following a tumultuous week of coverage for the White House. Two White House sources confirmed the plans to Politico saying the lunch was expected to cover Trump’s upcoming foreign trips to the Middle East and Europe, his first as…
