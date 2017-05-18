Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump to meet with network news anchors on Thursday in off-the-record lunch

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 06:00 ET                   
Lester Holt, 2016 debates (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an off-the-record lunch meeting with network television news anchors Thursday following a tumultuous week of coverage for the White House. Two White House sources confirmed the plans to Politico saying the lunch was expected to cover Trump’s upcoming foreign trips to the Middle East and Europe, his first as…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mike Flynn could have been vice president or secretary of state if he hadn’t bombed on TV: NYT reporter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+