Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump told Duterte about nuke submarines near North Korea

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 12:20 ET                   
Philippine Pres. Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. Pres. Donald Trump (composite image)

=

In an April conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, President Donald Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines stationed near North Korea. Trump was talking with Duterte, a strongman who has directed thousands of extrajudicial killings, about North Korea’s dictatorial leader Kim Jong Un. Tensions between the North and the U.S. have escalated during Trump’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Helen Mirren jabs Trump in her ‘Top Five Rules for a Happy Life’ speech at Tulane University’s commencement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+