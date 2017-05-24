Trump told Duterte about nuke submarines near North Korea
In an April conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, President Donald Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines stationed near North Korea. Trump was talking with Duterte, a strongman who has directed thousands of extrajudicial killings, about North Korea’s dictatorial leader Kim Jong Un. Tensions between the North and the U.S. have escalated during Trump’s…
