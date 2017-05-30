Quantcast

Trump tweets criticism of Germany after Merkel questioned US reliability

Reuters

30 May 2017 at 07:07 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) sits next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) and speaks to President Donald Trump (R) as they attend a G7 expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Germany on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change,” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

