Trump will unveil list of judges for lower courts
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate as many as 10 conservative judges to federal courts on Monday, according to media reports, a month after the Senate confirmed his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. Related: Barack Obama criticizes Republicans for lacking “courage” This is part of Trump’s opportunity to put his signature on the U.S.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion