Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump will unveil list of judges for lower courts

Newsweek

08 May 2017 at 13:53 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate as many as 10 conservative judges to federal courts on Monday, according to media reports, a month after the Senate confirmed his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. Related: Barack Obama criticizes Republicans for lacking “courage” This is part of Trump’s opportunity to put his signature on the U.S.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer blames Obama for having grudge against Flynn: ‘Obama made it known that he wasn’t exactly a fan’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+