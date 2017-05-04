Trumpcare would give rich Republican politicians a tax break
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Republicans who support Donald Trump’s health care plan would be voting for what Democrats have slammed as a package of tax breaks for the wealthy. One of the new tax breaks in the GOP’s bill to repeal Obamacare could benefit Republican lawmakers and top officials in the Trump administration, an International Business Times review has found.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion