Trump’s America brings trickle-down lawlessness to once safer communities

Newsweek

26 May 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
Trump supporter wearing a T-shirt calling for lynchings of journalists (Twitter.com)

“You’re lucky someone doesn’t pop one of you.” A Montana voter said that to a CNN crew Thursday night, the day after Montana’s new Republican congressman-elect, Greg Gianforte, body-slammed a reporter who was asking him about President Trump’s health care plan. Fox News filmed the assault, and reported the unprovoked attack. “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the…

