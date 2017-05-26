Trump’s America brings trickle-down lawlessness to once safer communities
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“You’re lucky someone doesn’t pop one of you.” A Montana voter said that to a CNN crew Thursday night, the day after Montana’s new Republican congressman-elect, Greg Gianforte, body-slammed a reporter who was asking him about President Trump’s health care plan. Fox News filmed the assault, and reported the unprovoked attack. “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion