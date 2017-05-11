Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s America is showing the telltale signs of a failing state

GlobalPost

11 May 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

We have the tin-pot leader whose vanity knows no bounds. We have the rapacious family feathering their nests without regard for the law or common decency. We have utter disregard for values at home and abroad, the disdain for democracy, the hunger for constraining a free press, the admiration for thugs and strongmen worldwide. We have…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Stephen Colbert found Trump’s ‘draft letters’ to Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+