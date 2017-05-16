Trump’s approval average dips again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Not much is going right in the White House at the moment. President Donald Trump is embroiled in scandal after scandal, most recently his firing of FBI Director James Comey and reportedly giving up classified intelligence in a meeting with a Russian official in the Oval Office. And Americans can’t help but notice—and form an opinion.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion