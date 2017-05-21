Trump’s approval rating dips. Again.
President Donald Trump’s approval rating has never really been stellar since he took office, but it dipped to an especially low level this week, according to a new poll released Friday. The latest survey from Reuters/Ipsos found only 38 percent of adults approved of the president. Fifty-six percent disapproved while 6 percent had “mixed feelings.” Perhaps…
