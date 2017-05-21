Quantcast

Trump’s approval rating dips. Again.

Newsweek

21 May 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has never really been stellar since he took office, but it dipped to an especially low level this week, according to a new poll released Friday. The latest survey from Reuters/Ipsos found only 38 percent of adults approved of the president. Fifty-six percent disapproved while 6 percent had “mixed feelings.” Perhaps…

