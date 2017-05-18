Quantcast

Trump’s approval rating falls in election strongholds

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 17:52 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

The places that loved Donald Trump in the 2016 election have begun to grow wary of the president, a new poll indicated Thursday. The latest survey from Monmouth University found that Trump’s approval rating has fallen in the counties that he won over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 10 or more percentage points. In March, the…

