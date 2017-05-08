Trump’s approval rating steady, but low
Americans seem to be pretty much settled in their opinions about President Donald Trump, according to the most recent polls Monday. Most surveys have his approval rating hovering around 40 percent. Gallup pegged Trump’s approval rating at 42 percent in its latest survey released Monday, unchanged from where it stood this time last week but up…
