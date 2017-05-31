Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s #covfefe tweet broke Merriam Webster after months of trolling his spelling and typos

International Business Times

31 May 2017 at 05:22 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Twitter users were sent into frenzy after President Donald Trump made a spelling error in a tweet past midnight. He wrote “covfefe” instead of, what seemed to be “coverage.” The tweet which was aimed to criticize the media ended up him being mocked by Twitter users for the typo. The tweet was posted after the president…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Former Trump adviser Flynn to turn over some documents subpoenaed by Senate panel: source
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+