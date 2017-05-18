Trump’s Education Department budget may cut student loan forgiveness program
Documents from a preliminary Education Department budget obtained by The Washington Post reveal President Donald Trump plans to put the Student Loan Forgiveness Program on the chopping block. The program, which is also known as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF), was signed into law under the College Cost Reduction and Access Act of 2007…
