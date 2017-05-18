Quantcast

Trump’s Education Department budget may cut student loan forgiveness program

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 08:53 ET                   
Betsy DeVos during her Senate confirmation hearing (Screenshot)

Documents from a preliminary Education Department budget obtained by The Washington Post reveal President Donald Trump plans to put the Student Loan Forgiveness Program on the chopping block. The program, which is also known as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF), was signed into law under the College Cost Reduction and Access Act of 2007…

