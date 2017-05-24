Quantcast

Trump’s immigration pick attacked Obama programs in ghost-written Senate letters

Pro Publica

24 May 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Immigration officials detain someone during a raid, as seen in a video posted by Netroots Nation

Lee Francis Cissna, President Trump’s nominee to head the federal agency that handles applications for visas, refugee status and citizenship, has put little on the public record in his 20 years as a lawyer, government employee, diplomat and Capitol Hill aide. But it turns out he has left many clues about how he could reverse Obama-era…

