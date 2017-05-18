Quantcast

Trump’s likely FBI Director Joe Lieberman is a strong proponent of mass surveillance

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
Former Senator Joe Lieberman (Screen capture)

If former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman becomes the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the agency will be run by one of America’s most outspoken supporters of mass surveillance. Lieberman has called for aggressive measures to crack down on government leaks, has tried to weaken whistleblower laws and has supported legislation that critics say…

