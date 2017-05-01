Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s logic could apply well beyond Civil War

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 16:17 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s “what if” about the idea of President Andrew Jackson preventing the Civil War is an amazingly impressive insight into American history. Imagine what would’ve happened if only there had been efforts to deal with slavery and avoid Civil War between 1776 and 1865. “ I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little later…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are fives times Donald Trump badly bungled basic American history
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+