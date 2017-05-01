Trump’s logic could apply well beyond Civil War
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s “what if” about the idea of President Andrew Jackson preventing the Civil War is an amazingly impressive insight into American history. Imagine what would’ve happened if only there had been efforts to deal with slavery and avoid Civil War between 1776 and 1865. “ I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little later…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion