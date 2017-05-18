Trump’s odd diet likely complicates overseas trip
President Donald Trump eats like a 6-foot-plus, 240-pound petulant child—if that irritable youngster had the ability to push a button and make a lackey fetch a Coke. He’s set to embark on his first official trip overseas Friday with pit stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium, Italy and the Vatican—something he’s reportedly pouting about, huffing and…
