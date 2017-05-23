Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s popularity drops 4 points after Comey firing

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 16:16 ET                   
(Photo via screen capture)

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen by four points in the wake of several weeks of controversial developments, including his decision to oust FBI chief James Comey. The Harvard-Harris poll, provided exclusively to The Hill, was taken from May 17 to 20 and shows the president’s approval rating has dropped to 45% from 49% in the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News accidentally helps ‘misogynist trolls’ capitalize on Manchester tragedy to harass woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+