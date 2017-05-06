Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s re-election campaign is already spending big

Newsweek

06 May 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

Even while some critics call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and others debate whether he will just get bored and resign, the commander-in-chief and his supporters are brushing the haters aside and preparing to secure another four years in the White House. Super PACs backing the president have already spent $1 million on getting Trump re-elected…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
NY Dem has a brilliant way to troll Republicans who are afraid to face the music after voting for Trumpcare
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+