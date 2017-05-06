Trump’s re-election campaign is already spending big
Even while some critics call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and others debate whether he will just get bored and resign, the commander-in-chief and his supporters are brushing the haters aside and preparing to secure another four years in the White House. Super PACs backing the president have already spent $1 million on getting Trump re-elected…
