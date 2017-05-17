Trump’s Russia problem just got a lot bigger: analysis
Analysis: Trump’s Russia problem grows
WASHINGTON — Let’s start off by listing the allegations of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in the last couple months, but limit the topic to Russia: —He failed to act on a warning from the Department of Justice that his national security adviser was susceptible to blackmail. —He appointed an attorney general who admitted he could…
