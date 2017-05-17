Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s Russia problem just got a lot bigger: analysis

McClatchy Washington Bureau

17 May 2017 at 00:23 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Nikolay Androsov / Shutterstock and Wikipedia Commons)

Analysis: Trump’s Russia problem grows

WASHINGTON — Let’s start off by listing the allegations of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in the last couple months, but limit the topic to Russia: —He failed to act on a warning from the Department of Justice that his national security adviser was susceptible to blackmail. —He appointed an attorney general who admitted he could…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Why Trump’s intelligence giveaway to the Russians is unprecedented
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+