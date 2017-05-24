Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s search for new FBI director has stalled: report

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 15:38 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Before leaving for his overseas trip, President Donald Trump told reporters he would nominate a new FBI director “very soon” and that former Senator Joe Lieberman was a top pick. But the president is no closer to naming a possible replacement for James Comey, whom he fired on May 9, CNN reported on Wednesday. The search…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘That’s all he wanted’: Devout Catholic Sean Spicer gets cut from Trump’s visit with Pope Francis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+