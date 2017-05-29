Trump’s tweet on health care spending is at odds with his own White House budget
President Trump urged spending more on health care, in a tweet Sunday night – to “make it the best anywhere” – even as his administration’s budget proposal last week called for broad cuts to health programs, including Medicaid, public health, and medical research funding. It’s unclear what, if anything, Trump’s tweet means for his administration’s spending…
