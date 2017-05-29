Quantcast

Trump’s tweet on health care spending is at odds with his own White House budget

STAT

29 May 2017 at 14:50 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House Rose Garden (ABC/screen grab)

President Trump urged spending more on health care, in a tweet Sunday night – to “make it the best anywhere” – even as his administration’s budget proposal last week called for broad cuts to health programs, including Medicaid, public health, and medical research funding. It’s unclear what, if anything, Trump’s tweet means for his administration’s spending…

