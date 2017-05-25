Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s war on the press reaches dangerous levels

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

The demonization of the free press by the right did not begin with Donald Trump. Richard Nixon once called the press “the enemy,” after all, in seeming awareness of who would bring about his eventual, inevitable downfall. For that matter, The Boston Globe complained in 1997 that Bill Clinton’s “relationship with the news media… has deteriorated…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Report: Trump can’t stop himself from interrupting meetings to fume about Russia and Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+