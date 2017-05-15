Trump’s women’s health statement is full of hypocrisy
President Donald Trump and standing up for women’s health aren’t two things you’d put together. Yet on Sunday night, Trump released a statement to mark Women’s Health Week, detailing how his 2017/2018 federal Budget will “enable access to the critical healthcare services women need.” Published on Sunday night shortly after 6 p.m., the statement was easy…
