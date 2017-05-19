Turkey’s ambassador summoned by State Department over DC brawl

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan looks on as his bodyguards fight protestors.

After a suspicious brawl that occurred outside of the Turkish Embassy in Washington, DC, the State Department is calling on Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic to answer questions.

NBC News is reporting that he was “summoned to the State Department and met with Under Secretary [of State Thomas] Shannon on Wednesday.”

They also confirmed two in his security team were detained after the incident but were later released.

Washington, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham characterized the attack at the embassy “brutal” and said it is not something he will tolerate.

“This is a city where people should be allowed to come and peacefully protest,” he continued.

Global laws protect heads of state like Ambassadors as well as their staff from being arrested in the United States.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have denounced what happened and the role Erdogan’s guards had in the brawl.