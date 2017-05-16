Tweets about Clinton intel handling haunt Trump, Ryan
President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s condemnations of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified intelligence are being exhumed in the wake of reports Monday that Trump shared classified intelligence from an American ally with Russia. In July, during the 2016 election campaign, Trump tweeted that Clinton was “not fit!” to govern in light…
