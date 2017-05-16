Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tweets about Clinton intel handling haunt Trump, Ryan

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s condemnations of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified intelligence are being exhumed in the wake of reports Monday that Trump shared classified intelligence from an American ally with Russia. In July, during the 2016 election campaign, Trump tweeted that Clinton was “not fit!” to govern in light…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN panel asks the fundamental question: ‘Is Donald Trump competent enough to be president?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+