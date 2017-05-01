Quantcast

Twitter, Bloomberg partner to live stream 24-hour news

International Business Times

01 May 2017 at 14:11 ET                   
Person on Twitter (Shutterstock)

Twitter is teaming up with Bloomberg for live news content on the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. The ad-supported channel, which has yet to be named, is expected to launch this fall. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg were to announce the collaboration Monday. Read: Twitter Is Testing A Bot…

