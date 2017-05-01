Twitter, Bloomberg partner to live stream 24-hour news
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Twitter is teaming up with Bloomberg for live news content on the social media platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. The ad-supported channel, which has yet to be named, is expected to launch this fall. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg were to announce the collaboration Monday. Read: Twitter Is Testing A Bot…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion