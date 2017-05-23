UK raises national terror threat to highest possible level after Manchester attacks
The United Kingdom raised its national terror threat level from severe to critical Tuesday. MI5, the nation’s domestic security service, escalated the alert to the highest possible level following the bombings at a concert in Manchester Monday evening. A critical level alert means “an attack is expected imminently,” according to the security force’s guidelines. In escalating…
