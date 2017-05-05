Quantcast

UN sees new activity at North Korea nuclear test site

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 17:58 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

The chief of the U.N.’s nuclear weapons monitor said the international body has seen evidence that North Korea is pursuing its sixth nuclear weapons test in the midst of U.S. threats of military action to prevent such an action. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said in an interview published Thursday by German…

