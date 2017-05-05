UN sees new activity at North Korea nuclear test site
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The chief of the U.N.’s nuclear weapons monitor said the international body has seen evidence that North Korea is pursuing its sixth nuclear weapons test in the midst of U.S. threats of military action to prevent such an action. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said in an interview published Thursday by German…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion